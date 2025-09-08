State of Wyoming Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

