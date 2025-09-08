State of Wyoming Acquires New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Frontier Group by 5,315.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.18 on Monday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

