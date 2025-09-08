State of Wyoming Buys 3,455 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. $FLGT

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,531,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 261,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 145,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 123,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 85,481 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $25,754.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 365,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,548.52. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,577 shares of company stock worth $121,024. Corporate insiders own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.1%

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $671.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

