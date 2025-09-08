State of Wyoming Buys New Shares in Vontier Corporation $VNT

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 1.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

