State of Wyoming Cuts Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,737,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,891,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 827,187 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,088,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $177.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $4.50 to $4.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

