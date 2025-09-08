State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 206.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,220,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 821,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

