State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,781,000 after buying an additional 265,873 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,659,000 after buying an additional 326,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,387,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,097,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,152,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $149.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

