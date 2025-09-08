State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLP. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 930,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $5,624,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 456,199 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 528.1% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 315,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 264,859 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 54.5% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 406,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 143,444 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $792.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLP shares. B. Riley lowered Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barrington Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair lowered Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

