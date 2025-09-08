State of Wyoming Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Geopark Ltd $GPRK

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,859 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Geopark were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geopark by 124.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Geopark by 326.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geopark Price Performance

Geopark stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $324.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.83. Geopark Ltd has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.72.

Geopark Dividend Announcement

Geopark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Geopark had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Geopark Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Geopark’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Santander initiated coverage on Geopark in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

