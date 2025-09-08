State of Wyoming Has $99,000 Stock Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $10,568,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $4,551,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 267,220 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 23.9% during the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 202,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.