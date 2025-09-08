State of Wyoming Makes New $102,000 Investment in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $626.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $390,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 399,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,532.36. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $92,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,414. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,420. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

