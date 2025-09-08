State of Wyoming Makes New $95,000 Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 907.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 77.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Delek US Trading Down 2.0%

Delek US stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

