State of Wyoming Makes New $95,000 Investment in Transcat, Inc. $TRNS

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Transcat by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transcat by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Transcat by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $133.72. The company has a market cap of $728.64 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

