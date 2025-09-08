State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. $AGX

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 2,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Argan by 16,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total transaction of $617,586.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,520.02. This represents a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,970. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $211.39 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $253.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

