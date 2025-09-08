State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products Company $SON

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $56.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

