State of Wyoming Purchases 2,083 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the shipping company's stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming's holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $765.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

