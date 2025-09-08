State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 2,781 Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carriage Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Carriage Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $577,877.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CSV opened at $42.73 on Monday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.