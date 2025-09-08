State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 3,641 Harrow, Inc. $HROW

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Harrow during the first quarter worth $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Harrow in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Stock Up 2.2%

Harrow stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HROW. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harrow

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.