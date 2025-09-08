State of Wyoming Raises Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. $EB

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eventbrite by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $2.70 target price on Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Eventbrite Price Performance

NYSE EB opened at $2.63 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Eventbrite has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.