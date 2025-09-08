State of Wyoming Reduces Stake in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

State of Wyoming cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Progyny were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 552,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 952,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 657,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 90,197 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,570 shares of company stock worth $238,348. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

