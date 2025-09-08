State of Wyoming Sells 6,300 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,275.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 74.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 50.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LPG opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

