State of Wyoming Takes $109,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan Machinery Stock Performance
Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.30. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Machinery
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Machinery
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.