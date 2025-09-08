State of Wyoming Takes $109,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.30. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

