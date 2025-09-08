State of Wyoming Takes $99,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 97.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 137.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 49,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Suresh Krishna purchased 1,725 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,054.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $784,093.71. This represents a 10.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

