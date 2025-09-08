State of Wyoming Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Par Pacific by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn David Flores sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $278,139.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,570.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,954 shares of company stock valued at $796,308. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

PARR opened at $33.83 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

