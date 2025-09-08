Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 25.8% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,264,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average session volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

