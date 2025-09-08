Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 25.8% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) was up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,264,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Up 25.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

