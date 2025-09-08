Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Up 25.8% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,264,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average session volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 25.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64.

About Stellar AfricaGold

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.