Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,682,755 shares of company stock valued at $594,406,430. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $167.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

