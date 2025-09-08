Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.