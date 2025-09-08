The Western Union Company $WU Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 45.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Western Union and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

In other Western Union news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

