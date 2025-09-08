TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,424,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 150,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,377,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,041.98. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $434.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $445.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.