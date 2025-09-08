Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 20,188 Shares of Docebo Inc. $DCBO

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Docebo worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCBO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $263,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Docebo by 112.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $345,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Docebo stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.48. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

