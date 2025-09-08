Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 6,417 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp $CHMG

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 91.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole acquired 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $149,448.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $467,483.10. The trade was a 46.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Kenefick acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $25,056.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,721.25. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $968,415 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $250.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.38. Chemung Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $55.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

