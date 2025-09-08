Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 678 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $449.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $454.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

