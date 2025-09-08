Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $8.77 on Monday. Inter & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target (up previously from $8.10) on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.
Inter & Co. Inc. Profile
Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.
