Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 50,975 HighPeak Energy, Inc. $HPK

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

