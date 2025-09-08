Trexquant Investment LP Buys 14,984 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. $AMRK

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,253,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 286,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

