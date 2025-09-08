Trexquant Investment LP Buys 37,257 Shares of Travelzoo $TZOO

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.55% of Travelzoo worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.46 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 1,186.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 76,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,062,696 shares in the company, valued at $53,424,452.40. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock worth $2,453,114. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

