Trexquant Investment LP Buys 87,454 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,454 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.20% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 53,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $252,140.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,313.47. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.07 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

