Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 100,087 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,378,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,706,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 636,818 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,905,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 425,071 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $932.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.