Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 14,592 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NWE opened at $57.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

