Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 28,518 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,500. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

