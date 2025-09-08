Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,579 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Acuity were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Acuity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Acuity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Acuity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acuity by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acuity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $338.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.19. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

