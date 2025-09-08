Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $308.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $40,197.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,047,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,373.34. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,285 shares of company stock valued at $309,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

