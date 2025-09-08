Trexquant Investment LP Has $625,000 Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.28% of HomeStreet worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $262.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

