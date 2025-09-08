Trexquant Investment LP Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 509,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%.The firm had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

