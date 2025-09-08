Trexquant Investment LP Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Corporation $FFIC

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,424 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,166,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 198,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 196,907 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 26.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 839,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,895,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 161,133 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $13.54 on Monday. Flushing Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $457.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.95%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.