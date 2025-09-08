Trexquant Investment LP Has $708,000 Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,332 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN opened at $10.20 on Monday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%.The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

