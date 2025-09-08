Trexquant Investment LP Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.25% of Viemed Healthcare worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 497.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 124,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 252.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 93,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $239,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $889,169.43. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome Cambre sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $35,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,278.12. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,922 shares of company stock worth $703,886 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

