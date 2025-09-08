Trexquant Investment LP Has $750,000 Holdings in Potbelly Corporation $PBPB

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.26% of Potbelly worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Potbelly by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Potbelly Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.65 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Corporation will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBPB. Wall Street Zen lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Potbelly from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

